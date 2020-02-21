25.3 F
Detroit
Friday, February 21, 2020
Kelly Stafford posts video of her and Matthew Stafford skydiving

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Back in 2015, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and (his now wife) Kelly tied the knot and one of the ways they celebrated on their Honeymoon was by taking a trip to New Zealand, where the two went skydiving.

Following their trip, Kelly posted some photos to her Instagram page but who wants to see still photos of skydiving?

Here is what Matthew had to say about his experience:

“It was a blast all the way around, honestly,” Stafford said Tuesday, back from the couple’s trip to New Zealand and Fiji and at the team’s practice facility for offseason workouts. “First time being over there. Huge time difference, I’m still trying to get adjusted. I don’t know. I think skydiving was probably my favorite. Free-falling for a full minute was pretty cool.

“There’s like a [professional skydiver] on your back,” Stafford added. “My guy just decided not to tell me any of the stuff that Kelly’s guy told her, which is kind of scary. I think he assumed I had skydived before. I don’t know why, but we just kind of jumped, and I figured it out from there. That was really cool, and we were lucky on that day, great weather and great scenery.”

Stafford said the daredevil antics were not his idea.

“Hell no,” Stafford said with a grin. “Yeah, those were Kelly’s. I couldn’t let her do it and not do it myself, though.”

Stafford had not heard from team personnel about potentially choosing a less risky extracurricular activity, but then again, the quarterback did not bring it up to his bosses, either.

“I didn’t tell them I wasn’t doing it,” Stafford said. “It wasn’t like I was going to let them tell me no. It’s better to ask for forgiveness, I guess.”

Well, for those of you have been waiting for almost 5 years for the video to be released, Kelly has you covered!

On Tuesday, Kelly posted a few videos of her and Matthew skydiving with the caption “I wanna go back.”

Kelly, by all means, go back to New Zealand to do some skydiving, just wait until Matthew retires!

SourceAshley Dunkak
ViaCBS Detroit
