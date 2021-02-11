Kelly Stafford releases statement on Instagram announcing her and Matthew’s gift to Detroit

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE:

Kelly Stafford just released the following statement on Instagram regarding the education center in Detroit that she, Matthew, and Mitch Albom aren helping to fund.

There are not enough words to truly express how grateful we are to have lived here for the past 12 years. We came here for football, but we are leaving with a sense of home and endearment. Endearment not only for this city and the Lions organization, but a love for the people who make up this community. Detroit has supported our family not only by showing up on Sundays, but also through our most difficult times. You took us in as your own and made Detroit feel like home and that is what it became, our home.

It has been our goal to always give back to the city. Detroit and its people have blessed us in so many ways, we only hope you have felt our gratitude through our joy of giving back to the city. As we sat down and tried to figure out how to thank you one last time, we felt like words were not sufficient. And so, we have teamed up with Mitch Albom to create an education center that will be attached to the SAY PLAY Center where Stafford Field is also located. The new building will enable the Center to increase its student population who benefit from the center’s academic, athletic and arts programs, and service adults with job training programs, GED classes, and community events. This is the legacy we want to leave behind. We would love for you to be a part of it with us..to be a part of this legacy of making a positive impact in so many Detroiters’ lives. If you would like to get involved, I have placed a link in my bio and in my story so that you will be able to do so. Think of the difference we could make together for the thousands of people in city of Detroit.

You will always remember Matthew Stafford as a Detroit Lions quarterback, but our hope is that you will also remember our family for our love of the Detroit community and its people.

Thank you Detroit, for everything.

Previous Report:

During their 12 years in Detroit, Matthew and Kelly Stafford have gone above and beyond to help out those in need in our community. They have never shied away from lending a helping hand and for that, we will forever be grateful to both of them.

Now, the Stafford’s will be heading to Los Angeles as Matthew has been traded to the Rams and it’s a safe bet that he and Kelly will make a difference in that community too.

Though the Stafford’s may be heading west and will have a new place to call home, they will never forget about Detroit.

In fact, on Thursday morning, WDIV-Detroit aired Part 2 of an interview with Matthew and Kelly and they revealed their gift to the Detroit community.

According to WDIV, Matthew and Kelly are joining forces with Detroit Free Press writer Mitch Albom to build the Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center. The Stafford’s have reportedly donated $1 million dollars to the facility that Kelly said will house around 300 kids per day.

“We have loved this city and they have loved us right back,” Matthew said.

From WDIV-Detroit:

Kelly and Matthew are now focused on helping the city that lifted them up so many times. They are teaming up with Mitch Albom. The investment they are making in Detroit will change lives for years to come.

It is important to the couple.

“We wanted to just leave something that shows how grateful we are to this place,” said Kelly.

It is no surprise at all that Matthew and Kelly are leaving Detroit with such an amazing gift.

Thank you!