Kelly Stafford responds to question regarding Matthew Stafford leaving the Lions for a ring

Back in October, Kelly Stafford, who is the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, decided to have some fun on Instagram by allowing fans to ask her some questions.

One of the questions Kelly received was, “Would y’all leave Detroit…just for a ring?”

Kelly’s response was one that Matthew Stafford supporters will love and the haters will…well…hate.

“He wants a championship for this city..this is our home too,” Kelly replied. “They’ll have to ship him out if they don’t want him. He isn’t going anywhere by choice.”

Stafford is currently in the midst of a 5 year, $135,000,000 contract, including a $50,000,000 signing bonus, and $92,000,000 in guaranteed money.

It sure sounds like Stafford will be a Detroit Lion for the long-haul unless he is forced out of town.