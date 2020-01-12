27.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, January 12, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Kelly Stafford responds to question regarding Matthew Stafford leaving the Lions for a ring

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Kelly Stafford responds to question regarding Matthew Stafford leaving the Lions for a ring

Back in October, Kelly Stafford, who is the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, decided to have some...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

The NFL absolutely hates the Detroit Lions

It seems like at least a couple of times a year, a big call is botched that ends up...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Matthew Stafford 2.0 is coming but he won’t play for the Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford, who is 31, was selected by the Detroit Lions with No. 1 overall pick in the 2009...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Back in October, Kelly Stafford, who is the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, decided to have some fun on Instagram by allowing fans to ask her some questions.

One of the questions Kelly received was, “Would y’all leave Detroit…just for a ring?”

Kelly’s response was one that Matthew Stafford supporters will love and the haters will…well…hate.

“He wants a championship for this city..this is our home too,” Kelly replied. “They’ll have to ship him out if they don’t want him. He isn’t going anywhere by choice.”

Stafford is currently in the midst of a 5 year, $135,000,000 contract, including a $50,000,000 signing bonus, and $92,000,000 in guaranteed money.

It sure sounds like Stafford will be a Detroit Lion for the long-haul unless he is forced out of town.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleThe NFL absolutely hates the Detroit Lions

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Kelly Stafford responds to question regarding Matthew Stafford leaving the Lions for a ring

Back in October, Kelly Stafford, who is the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, decided to have some...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

The NFL absolutely hates the Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
It seems like at least a couple of times a year, a big call is botched that ends up costing the Lions a win. Here...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford 2.0 is coming but he won’t play for the Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
Matthew Stafford, who is 31, was selected by the Detroit Lions with No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. http://gty.im/1185730441 Since then, Stafford has...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Rochester native Eric Fisher pours multiple beers on self after Kansas City Chiefs TD

Arnold Powell - 0
Watch as former Central Michigan University and Rochester native Eric Fisher pours a couple of beers on himself after his team (Kansas City Chiefs)...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 10 Detroit sports icons of all-time to watch as a fan

Arnold Powell - 0
Detroit sports fans have had the privilege of watching some of the best in the game at their given sport. Thinking back to all...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The NFL absolutely hates the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It seems like at least a couple of times a year, a big call is botched that ends up costing the Lions a win. Here...
Read more

Matthew Stafford 2.0 is coming but he won’t play for the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Matthew Stafford, who is 31, was selected by the Detroit Lions with No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. http://gty.im/1185730441 Since then, Stafford has...
Read more

Rochester native Eric Fisher pours multiple beers on self after Kansas City Chiefs TD

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Watch as former Central Michigan University and Rochester native Eric Fisher pours a couple of beers on himself after his team (Kansas City Chiefs)...
Read more

Top 10 Detroit sports icons of all-time to watch as a fan

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Detroit sports fans have had the privilege of watching some of the best in the game at their given sport. Thinking back to all...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”JTNDaDMlM0VTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjB0byUyMHRoZSUyMERTTmF0aW9uJTIwRGFpbHklMjBub3chJTNDJTJGaDMlM0UlM0NiciUyMCUyRiUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1uYW1lJTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIydGV4dCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJOQU1FJTIyJTIwcGxhY2Vob2xkZXIlM0QlMjJOYW1lLi4uJTIyJTIwJTJGJTNFJTNDJTJGcCUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1lbWFpbCUyMiUzRSUzQ2lucHV0JTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmVtYWlsJTIyJTIwaWQlM0QlMjJtYzR3cF9lbWFpbCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJFTUFJTCUyMiUyMHBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJTNEJTIyRW1haWwuLi4lMjIlMjByZXF1aXJlZCUyMCUyRiUzRSUzQyUyRnAlM0UlMEElMDklMDklMDklMDklM0NwJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJtc3VibWl0JTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIyc3VibWl0JTIyJTIwdmFsdWUlM0QlMjJTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjIlMjAlMkYlM0UlM0MlMkZwJTNF”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.