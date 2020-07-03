41.2 F
Kelly Stafford reveals gender/name of fourth child [Photo]

By Arnold Powell

Ever since Kelly Stafford announced she had given birth to her and Matthew Stafford’s fourth child, we have all been waiting to find out the sex and name.

On Friday, Kelly took to Instagram to reveal that the couple’s newest baby is a girl and her name is Tyler Hall Stafford.

Kelly noted that they are safely home after spending a week in the NICU at St. Joseph Mercy in Detroit.

Arnold Powell

