Kelly Stafford reveals what Matthew Stafford said to her after first win with Rams

A new chapter had begun for former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford as he played and won his first game with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

If you have not heard, Stafford’s wife Kelly has started her own podcast, which she will be releasing the day after each game of the season.

On Monday’s episode, Kelly talked about Matthew’s first game with the Rams, including the following.

-Pregame tailgate

-Matthew being introduced and reacting like he never has before (actually showed emotion)

-How happy Matthew was after the game ended when he looked up to the suite where Kelly and his family and friends were hanging out.

-Postgame get together at their house

-The first thing Matthew said to her when he woke up on Monday. “I think this is going to be fun.”

Click on the video below to hear it all!

