Kelly Stafford reveals what Matthew Stafford said to her after she threw pretzel at fan

By now, you have likely heard about Kelly Stafford apologizing for throwing a pretzel at a fan during the Los Angeles Rams’ recent loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT KELLY STAFFORD THROWING THE PRETZEL

During the most recent episode of Kelly’s podcast, she talked about Matthew Stafford‘s reaction to her throwing a soft pretzel at a 49ers fan who would not shut up.

From New York Post:

“He said, ‘Well, I wish I was as accurate as you were, but I guess only one person in the family was accurate that night,’” Kelly shared.

Kelly, who has been married to Stafford since 2015, added that the 13-year quarterback also said, “Maybe if I wasn’t playing so s—ty the guy wouldn’t be able to say as much to you.”

“To that, I looked at [Stafford] and I was like, ‘This guy would have said anything all night,’” she said, noting that the couple also decided that she’ll press pause on away games for the time being.

Well said, Matthew.