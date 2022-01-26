Kelly Stafford sees ticket prices for NFC Championship Game, proceeds to take care of Rams fans

This coming Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers with a berth in Super Bowl LVI on the line.

As you can imagine, tickets for Sunday’s game are extremely expensive and Stafford’s wife Kelly has taken notice.

On Wednesday, Kelly took to Instagram to announce that she is going to buy up some tickets to give away to Rams fans.

Check it out.

Just went on Ticketmaster and saw how expensive tickets are getting. I’m going to buy a good amount and give them away. If you are a hard core rams fan, or just a regular rams fan, a veteran, active in the military, a public servant, etc.. email me at [email protected] and tell me your story with some photos attached! I’ll get back to y’all by tomorrow night!!

Great stuff, Kelly!