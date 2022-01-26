in NFL

Kelly Stafford sees ticket prices for NFC Championship Game, proceeds to take care of Rams fans

Very nice gesture by Kelly

18 Views 3 Votes

This coming Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers with a berth in Super Bowl LVI on the line.

As you can imagine, tickets for Sunday’s game are extremely expensive and Stafford’s wife Kelly has taken notice.

On Wednesday, Kelly took to Instagram to announce that she is going to buy up some tickets to give away to Rams fans.

Check it out.

Just went on Ticketmaster and saw how expensive tickets are getting. I’m going to buy a good amount and give them away. If you are a hard core rams fan, or just a regular rams fan, a veteran, active in the military, a public servant, etc.. email me at [email protected] and tell me your story with some photos attached! I’ll get back to y’all by tomorrow night!!

Great stuff, Kelly!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan

Michigan DC Mike Macdonald reportedly on verge of leaving for NFL