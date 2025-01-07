fb
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Detroit Lions

Kelly Stafford Still Has Panties In A Bunch, Says She Does Not Want To Return To Ford Field For Playoffs

W.G. Brady
Kelly Stafford, wife of former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, isn’t thrilled about the prospect of returning to Ford Field for the playoffs, even after the Detroit Lions secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC. During a recent episode of her podcast The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank, she discussed the NFL playoff scenarios and her mixed feelings about a potential Lions-Los Angeles Rams rematch.

Kelly Stafford

Lions-Rams Rematch and Stafford's Complex Feelings

Had the Lions lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they would have faced the Rams in a wild-card matchup. Instead, the Lions triumphed 31-9, clinched the NFC North title, and earned a bye week, avoiding the wild-card round altogether. The Rams, on the other hand, will face the Vikings in their wild-card game on Monday Night Football.

While Kelly Stafford was hoping for a matchup between the two teams, she expressed reservations. “I wanted Detroit because we did not beat them,” she explained. “And I believe it's easier to split games than beat someone twice.” If the Rams win Monday, there’s a chance the two teams could face off in the divisional round or the NFC Championship.

The Constant Trade Narrative – Getting Old

Despite the excitement of a potential playoff game, Kelly Stafford’s frustration with the ongoing trade narrative surrounding her husband has become increasingly clear. She suggested the NFL would have loved a Lions-Rams matchup for the drama. “Well, I think they were hoping for the Lions to lose that and come to us, so then they have another story to tell,” she said. “It’s the same damn story over and over again. God, am I tired of that story. I bet everyone involved is so tired of that story.”

This is a sentiment many in Detroit have likely heard before. Kelly and Matthew Stafford did a lot for Detroit during their time with the Lions. However, it’s becoming hard to ignore the constant complaints from Kelly about situations that are just part of being in the public eye. While it's understandable to feel some frustration, the constant griping is starting to wear thin.

Kelly Stafford

Would She Return to Detroit?

As for the prospect of returning to Ford Field for a possible playoff game, Kelly Stafford was not enthusiastic. “Oh God, why does this always f—— happen?” she said, emphasizing her reluctance to return. While she said, “I don’t know. I mean, probably,” when asked if she would go, she quickly added, “I don’t want to.”

Kelly’s comments reflect the ongoing complexity of being married to a high-profile player, dealing with constant media attention and a never-ending storyline. While the Staffords’ contributions to Detroit are undeniable, hearing Kelly complain about these situations is starting to feel repetitive and old. If the Lions and Rams meet in the playoffs, we can expect the same old story to reappear, but it might be time for Kelly to leave that chapter behind.

