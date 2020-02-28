Kelly Stafford takes to Instagram, reveals where Matthew Stafford will play in 2020

Hopefully, this will put an end to all of the Matthew Stafford trade rumors.

On Friday night, not long after Stafford’s agent Tom Condon told Michael Silver that his client did not want out of Detroit, Kelly Stafford took to Instagram with a message of her own.

As you can see, Kelly quoted P. Diddy to let everyone know that Matthew is not going anywhere and he will be a Detroit Lion moving forward.

Kelly then added another message saying that it has never even been a thought for Matthew to leave the Lions. She noted that he loves Detroit and the Lions organizationand so does she.

It’s over, folks! Stafford is not going anywhere, as I we have said for YEARS!