Friday, May 15, 2020
Kelly Stafford takes to Instagram, squashes latest speculation about Matthew Stafford

On Thursday, it became official that Matthew and Kelly Stafford are trying to sell their home in Bloomfield township for $6.5 million.

Following that news surfacing, plenty of fans and media members immediately started speculating about Stafford’s future with the Detroit Lions.

Well, as she has done before, Kelly took to Instagram to shut down any speculation that selling their home had anything at all to do with Matthew’s future in football. Instead, Kelly made it clear that it was about not wanting to live by water with small children.

“It makes us super sad (to sell our home),” Kelly Stafford said on Instagram. “That house has been incredible. We’ll never have another house like it. So it is a super sad thing, but it just makes us feel better knowing that there’s no real dangers of having tiny ones running around all the bodies of water, so that is the reason.”

Matthew made it very clear on Thursday that he loves Detroit and he loves playing for the Lions. He is not going anywhere, anytime soon.

By Arnold Powell

