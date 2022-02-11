Kelly Stafford takes to Instagram to post message for Detroit Lions fans rooting for her husband

For 12 years, Matthew Stafford was a lightning rod as he quarterbacked the Detroit Lions. Either you loved him and thought he was a very good quarterback or you thought he was the reason why the Lions were losing year after year.

But by the time Stafford was traded to the Rams, the majority of educated Lions fans realized that he was pretty damn good and it was the Lions organization that was holding him back.

Now, Stafford is about to play in his first Super Bowl and plenty of Lions fans are rooting for him to play well and for the Rams to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

But, there are plenty of haters out there saying a true Lions fan would never root for Stafford to succeed with the Rams.

Well, Kelly Stafford has a message for all of the Lions fans who are also Matthew Stafford supporters.

On Friday, Kelly took to Instagram to pass along that message.

Check it out.