Kelly Stafford tells Matthew Stafford he’s returning to Lions when his contract is done in L.A.

On Friday, Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford were back in Detroit to break ground on their expansion of SAY Detroit’s SAY Play Center, named the “Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center.”

During the ceremony, which included Mitch Albom, Kelly told Matthew that when his contract is done with the Los Angeles Rams that he’s coming back to play for the Detroit Lions.

After Kelly made her comment, everyone, including the Staffords laughed.

But Albom joked that when Kelly said something is going to happen, it’s going to happen.

From Detroit Free Press:

“We’re so proud of what (the Play Center) has become, what it’s going to be in the future, all the people it’s going to affect,” Matthew Stafford said as he addressed the crowd. “It’s an unbelievable place to be a part of.”

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Friday 4/22/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they’re also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack.

This article is your home throughout the 2022 Major League Baseball season for the day’s top stacks. The primary goal is to identify the highest-scoring upside stack. Still, game theory will play a role in contrarian stacks making the cut as GPP options. Nevertheless, chalky stacks will make appearances in this space, too.

Beyond my analysis in this space, I strongly suggest numberFire premium members using our DFS Sharpstack tool and hitting heat map tool. The DFS Sharpstack helps plug stacks into optimized lineups, allowing you to change parameters and lock or exclude players and teams. Meanwhile, the heat map offers a one-stop-shop for the opposing starting pitcher, implied total, park factor, and other notable goodies.

Now, let’s look at the top stacks on today’s main slate.

