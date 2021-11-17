Kelly Stafford throws soft pretzel at fan during Los Angeles Rams loss to 49ers

In case you have not yet noticed, Kelly Stafford, who is the wife of Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, has a firey side to her.

Well, during the Rams Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Kelly let that fire get the best of her when a 49ers fan was being aggressive to her and her crew.

Apparently, Kelly had enough from the heckler and rather than just using her words or ignoring the moron, she became a moron herself and threw a soft pretzel him!

As you can see below, Kelly was called out by a fellow Rams fan who saw the whole thing happen and Kelly apologized for her actions.

Here is the exchange. H/T to TMZ for passing this along!

