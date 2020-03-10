34.1 F
Kelly Stafford's latest video post to Instagram will have you questioning your life

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Kelly Stafford is an absolute beast when it comes to determination.

In the past calendar year, Kelly not only found out she had a brain tumor but she powered through a 12-hour surgery to remove it. Then, as we found out recently, she has been recovering from the surgery while also being pregnant.

On Tuesday, Kelly posted a video to her Instagram page that will have you questioning what you are doing with your life to stay in shape.

Watch as Stafford practices some boxing…while on a treadmill…while pregnant…while recovering from brain surgery!!!

Kelly Stafford remains a true inspiration to us all!

