Kelly Stafford’s response to Matthew Stafford’s first Instagram post is hilarious [Photo]

In case you have not yet heard, Matthew Stafford has now done two things as a member of the Los Angeles Rams that he was never able to do with the Detroit Lions.

The first thing, as we all know is to win a Super Bowl. The second thing is to hop on social media and start an Instagram account.

As you can see below, Stafford now has an Instagram account and his first post was quite the flex.

“She’s a real beauty,” Stafford posted along with a photo of his new Super Bowl Champion ring.

Check it out.

In less than 24 hours, Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford has gotten a Super Bowl ring and an Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/6BMgLkz4ZU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2022

The woman standing next to Matthew Stafford in his first Instagram post, of course, is his wife, Kelly. As you can see, Matthew did not include too much of Kelly in his photo and you will understand why in a moment.

Kelly Stafford’s response to Matthew Stafford’s first Instagram post is hilarious

Kelly Stafford, unlike her husband, has not been shy at all about posting on social media as she posts quite often and has grown quite the following.

Well, as you see below, Kelly has responded to Matthew’s first Instagram post by posting the same photo but showing all of her (probably a little too much of her) and cropping out her husband.

“We look good together,” Kelly added, along with a ring emoji!

Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

Matthew Stafford may have won the Super Bowl but he did not win his first Instagram battle with Kelly!

