Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is tired of watching his defense get embarrassed, and he is making it clear that something needs to change. Following Sunday’s 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Sheppard delivered a brutally honest assessment of his unit, specifically calling out Detroit’s back seven for failing to support what he believes is an outstanding defensive line.

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The Lions have surrendered at least 30 points in three of their first four games, and their inability to stop opposing passing attacks has become a glaring problem. With Detroit sitting at 2-2, Sheppard knows the current level of defensive performance is unacceptable.

Aug 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard on the sidelines during their game against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Sheppard Calls Out Detroit’s Back Seven

According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, Sheppard acknowledged Thursday that Detroit’s defense has fallen well short of expectations. He also made it clear that minor adjustments will not be enough to correct the problems.

“We did not play well enough defensively to help this team win that football game Sunday night in Carolina,” Sheppard said.

“There has to be real change…real evidence of change.”

Perhaps Sheppard’s most revealing assessment involved the relationship between Detroit’s defensive front and the players responsible for coverage behind them. He believes the defensive line is performing at an extremely high level, but the rest of the defense is failing to take advantage.

According to Bianchi, Sheppard said Detroit’s back seven has been doing a “disservice” to the defensive line. He went even further, describing the current defensive front as the best he has seen during his six years with the organization.

“They assaulted the pocket,” Sheppard said of Detroit’s defensive linemen against Carolina.

Those comments are particularly noteworthy considering how badly the Panthers exposed Detroit’s secondary. Despite pressure from the defensive front, Carolina quarterback Bryce Young threw for 329 yards, while receiver Tetairoa McMillan finished with 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Lions Defense Has Fallen Short of Expectations

Sheppard also admitted that Detroit’s defense looks nothing like the unit he envisioned coming out of training camp. That is a troubling admission from a coordinator who entered the season believing his group was prepared to take a significant step forward.

As we previously reported following Aidan Hutchinson’s comments about the defense, Detroit’s players have publicly acknowledged that the unit must perform better. Hutchinson defended Sheppard after Sunday’s loss, but the defensive struggles have continued to generate questions about both coaching and execution.

The numbers support Sheppard’s frustration, as Detroit has allowed an average of 31.8 points through four games. According to Pride of Detroit’s detailed film breakdown of the Panthers game, Detroit’s problems have included missed assignments, coverage breakdowns, and questionable defensive decisions.

There is also increasing pressure on Sheppard himself, particularly with head coach Dan Campbell facing questions about whether changes to his coaching staff could eventually become necessary. As we previously reported following Campbell’s comments, the Lions head coach has not ruled out making changes if he believes they are necessary to help his football team.

The Time for Excuses Is Over

Detroit will have an opportunity to respond Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but Sheppard clearly wants more than another week of promises. He wants to see tangible improvement from a defense that has repeatedly failed to complement one of the NFL’s most talented offenses.

The Lions have invested considerable resources into their defense, and Sheppard believes the defensive line is already doing its part. Now, the responsibility falls on Detroit’s linebackers and secondary to provide the coverage, communication, and execution necessary to turn defensive pressure into stops.

For a team with legitimate postseason aspirations, the message could not be clearer. Sheppard has publicly challenged his back seven, and Sunday’s game will provide the first opportunity to show whether his words have made a difference.