Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell may be sidelined with a serious neck injury, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t finding ways to motivate his teammates and coaches. In fact, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard revealed Thursday that Campbell reached out to him before Detroit’s game against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany.

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What Kelvin Sheppard Said About Jack Campbell’s Message

According to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic and Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, Sheppard received a text message from Campbell on game day, November 15. The unexpected message clearly meant a great deal to Detroit’s defensive coordinator.

“That kind of fired me up there,” Sheppard said, according to Pouncy.

Sheppard also expressed his appreciation for hearing from the injured linebacker, telling reporters, “I was thrilled about that.”

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard speaks before OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jack Campbell Remains Sidelined After His Neck Injury

Campbell has been sidelined since suffering a frightening neck injury during Detroit’s November 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Despite being unable to take the field, the Lions’ defensive captain continues to make his presence felt within the organization.

Detroit went on to defeat New England 35-10 in Munich, extending its winning streak to five games. Although Campbell couldn’t contribute physically, his message to Sheppard was another reminder of the leadership he continues to provide.

And judging by Sheppard’s reaction, that text meant a whole lot more than Campbell may have realized.