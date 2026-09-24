Kelvin Sheppard Has Fiery Response to Questions About Kerby Joseph’s Absence

The Detroit Lions would obviously prefer to have Kerby Joseph on the field.

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The All-Pro safety remains sidelined as he works his way back from a knee injury, leaving Detroit without one of the most important players in its secondary. His absence, along with Brian Branch’s continued recovery and Avonte Maddox’s season-ending foot injury, has intensified scrutiny on a Lions defense that has struggled through two games.

But defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is not interested in treating Joseph’s absence as the defining explanation for Detroit’s problems.

When asked how much the uncertainty surrounding Joseph has weighed on the defense, Sheppard delivered a blunt answer.

“Those conversations are for losers,” Sheppard said. “Obviously, guys, you would love to have All-Pro caliber players, but I can’t control that.”

It was not a dismissal of Joseph’s importance. It was Sheppard drawing a line between acknowledging a difficult reality and allowing it to become an excuse.

Sheppard refuses to let injuries define Detroit’s defense

Joseph is one of the NFL’s premier playmaking safeties, and Detroit has unquestionably missed his range, instincts and ability to create turnovers. The Lions would benefit immediately from having both Joseph and Branch available again.

But Sheppard’s point is clear: the players on the field still have a responsibility to execute.

Detroit’s defensive issues have extended beyond personnel losses. Sheppard said this week that explosive plays have become the “single-hand demise” of the unit, with a large percentage of the breakdowns being self-induced. That diagnosis shifts the conversation away from who is unavailable and toward communication, discipline and execution.

The situation is still difficult. Joseph is not expected to return to practice this week, and Detroit has also lost Maddox for the remainder of the season.

Those absences are real. Sheppard simply refuses to make them a blanket explanation for every defensive failure.

The Jets will test Detroit’s resolve immediately

The Lions do not have time to dwell on what they are missing. They have a Week 3 matchup against the Jets, a team built around physical defense, ball security and controlling the line of scrimmage.

Detroit needs its available defensive backs and front seven to play cleaner football, limit explosive gains and get off the field. The Lions have already started examining the recent mistakes more closely, but improvement has to show up on Sunday.

The official Lions opponent preview notes that the Jets have been among the NFL’s strongest defensive teams through two weeks, which means Detroit may not have much margin for error.

Joseph’s eventual return would be a major boost. Until then, Sheppard’s stance is straightforward: Detroit must stop searching for explanations and start producing solutions.