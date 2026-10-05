The Lions Are 11-10 in Kelvin Sheppard’s 21 Games

The Detroit Lions defense gave up 329 passing yards to Bryce Young and 127 rushing yards in a 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers on the road Sunday night. Kelvin Sheppard has now been Detroit’s defensive coordinator for 21 games.

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Carolina scored on six straight possessions, and Sports Illustrated reported it is the first time the Lions have allowed that since 1995. Detroit has also given up 1,227 passing yards through four games, the most in NFL history. Over Detroit’s last 31 meaningful defensive possessions, excluding kneel downs, opponents have scored on 21 of them.

Injuries Are Real, but Kelvin Sheppard Is Still the Problem

The injuries to Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) have not helped the secondary, especially at safety. Detroit also released cornerback Terrion Arnold after he was arrested in the offseason. All three of those players were in Detroit’s secondary last season, and the defense was still a major issue with all three of them around in 2025.

Detroit Is 11-10 in 21 Games Under Sheppard

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated wrote:

“But nothing excuses the disaster the defense has become. Since the unit was taken over by coordinator Kelvin Sheppard prior to the 2025 season, the Lions have been unable to get stops. In 21 games under Sheppard, Detroit has allowed at least 27 points on 12 occasions. In those games, the Lions are a middling 11–10, missing the postseason last year and showing no sign of being a contender this time around either.”

General manager Brad Holmes has not done a good job of fixing the issues in the secondary in the offseason. Even so, the coaching on the defensive side of the football might be the bigger issue.

Arizona Is 22nd in Passing. Detroit Should Still Worry.

The Lions’ next opponent is the Arizona Cardinals, who average 204.5 passing yards per game, 22nd in the league. Against a secondary playing this badly, Jacoby Brissett can still have a big day through the air. If Arizona beats the Lions and Brissett goes off, Dan Campbell may have no choice but to make a change at defensive coordinator during Detroit’s Week 6 bye.