Kelvin Sheppard Sounds Alarm on Detroit Lions Defense

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard didn’t sugarcoat anything on Monday. With the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense coming to Ford Field on Thursday night, Sheppard made it very clear that Detroit’s pass rush hasn’t been good enough, not for his scheme, and not for winning football games.

When asked whether the Lions are affecting quarterbacks enough to play the aggressive man coverage Sheppard loves, his answer was blunt:

“I don’t think we’ve affected the quarterback to play any style,” Sheppard said via DetroitLions.com. “I don’t care what kind of style we want to play.”

That’s as direct as it gets.

Changes Are Coming

The Lions have allowed more than 600 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns over the last two games. They’ve managed just one sack in that span — and only four sacks total over their past four contests.

Sheppard acknowledged that the pass rush that looked so promising earlier in the season has gone flat. And with Dallas on deck, he hinted at adjustments:

“There’s things that we’re going to switch up a little bit by personnel, by schematically.”

Translation: expect tweaks to the rotation, alignments, and maybe even who gets key snaps.

But Sheppard also made it clear that scheme only goes so far, players have to execute.

“You’re starting to get into November, December — players make plays.”

Spotlight on Aidan Hutchinson… and Everyone Else

Teams are doing everything they can to slow down Aidan Hutchinson, who has only 1.5 sacks in the last four games, but Sheppard emphasized that the responsibility cannot fall solely on the star edge rusher.

“It isn’t a one-man show. Other people have to win… When your name is called, if you draw a one-on-one, you have to win in this league.”

He praised Alim McNeill, calling him “very impactful” on Thanksgiving, but reiterated that Detroit needs more from the full unit.

No More “Almost” Plays

Perhaps Sheppard’s strongest line of the day was this:

“It’s a lot of too close, almost happening… and that absolutely won’t be tolerated. Being close isn’t good enough.”

For a Lions team fighting to stay alive in the NFC playoff race, “almost” isn’t cutting it. Not in December. Not against Dallas.

Coverage + Rush Must Finally Connect

Sheppard drove home the symbiotic relationship between coverage and pressure:

“There’s no dominant defensive secondary without a good pass rush, and no good pass rush without coverage.”

Detroit needs both units to rise together, and fast.