Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard Identifies Detroit’s Biggest Defensive Problem

Kelvin Sheppard did not spend Wednesday trying to soften the Detroit Lions’ defensive problems.

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The Lions’ defensive coordinator delivered a lengthy and unusually candid opening statement about the first two games of the season, identifying explosive plays as the central issue holding the unit back. Detroit has already shown it can force takeaways and play stout run defense in stretches, but Sheppard said the defense cannot survive the repeated self-inflicted breakdowns that have turned manageable situations into major gains.

“Those, that is the single-hand demise to this defense right now,” Sheppard said as quoted by Justin Rogers. “That’s trickling to the team’s kind of overall success. And what I mean by that is it lies right within the explosives.”

Sheppard said Detroit allowed 23 explosive plays across its first two games, with roughly 75 percent of them being “self-induced.” That is the heart of the issue: not simply an opponent making an extraordinary play, but the Lions failing to execute what has already been taught and practiced.

The message inside the building is not about finger-pointing. It is about finding out why the same errors continue to appear on game day.

Lions used extra time to conduct a deeper self-scout

Detroit is not waiting until its bye week to examine the problems. Sheppard said the staff used the extra days after the Thursday night loss in Buffalo to conduct the kind of extensive self-scout it would normally reserve for later in the season.

“We’re not going to wait for the bye week this year. We’re not going to wait,” Sheppard said. “Let’s really look at it. Why is this stuff happening? Let’s not do any finger-pointing. No, that’s for losers. Let’s find solutions.” Related coverage Kelvin Sheppard Has Fiery Response to Questions About Kerby Joseph’s Absence Read more →

The Lions reviewed all 23 explosive plays with players, but Sheppard said coaches did not initially provide the answers. Instead, they asked players to explain what they were doing and what they were supposed to be doing.

That exercise revealed what Sheppard called a “clear gap” between meetings and practice at the team facility and the product Detroit has put on the field.

“We gotta do something different, guys, than we’ve been doing to make sure this gap is closed from meetings and practice to game day,” Sheppard said.

The Lions have already been hit hard by injuries, including Avonte Maddox’s season-ending foot injury and the continued absences of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. But Sheppard made it clear that injuries cannot become an excuse for preventable mistakes.

Jets matchup demands a cleaner performance

Detroit now faces a Jets team led by former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Sheppard believes the matchup will punish a defense that gives away opportunities.

The Jets have built their identity around controlling the ball, running with purpose and playing mistake-free football. Sheppard said New York is averaging roughly 38 minutes of possession per game and will repeatedly challenge Detroit’s run defense.

“They’re going to run it, run it, run it,” Sheppard said. “And when you think they’re not going to run it, they’re going to run it again.”

That should be a direct test of the identity Sheppard said Detroit established before the season: stop the run and create takeaways. The official Lions opponent preview also notes that the Jets have been one of the NFL’s strongest defenses through two weeks, making execution especially important for both sides.

Sheppard’s message was firm without being fatalistic. Detroit’s issues are real, but he believes they are correctable. The Lions have identified the problem. Now, they have to prove the solutions can hold up on Sunday.