Will Kelvin Sheppard Leave the Detroit Lions for LSU?

The Detroit Lions are flying high at 5-2, and one of the biggest reasons for their early-season success is defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. But with LSU suddenly in the market for a new head coach, it’s fair to wonder, could Sheppard’s time in Detroit be coming to an end sooner than anyone thought?

A Meteoric Rise in Detroit

When Sheppard took over as defensive coordinator this offseason, some questioned whether he was ready to step into such a high-profile role. He had been groomed under Dan Campbell since 2021, moving up the coaching ranks after his stint leading the Lions’ linebackers.

Those doubts? They’ve been erased.

Through seven games, Detroit’s defense ranks No. 11 in the NFL in points allowed (21.6 per game) and No. 8 in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (300.0), despite missing key pieces like Alim McNeill, D.J. Reed, and Terrion Arnold for stretches.

The results speak for themselves. The Lions defense has kept opposing offenses off-balance, tightened up in the red zone, and shown a level of physicality and discipline that reflects Sheppard’s fiery, no-nonsense coaching style.

A Familiar Call from Baton Rouge

Now, that success might have LSU calling.

Following their 49–25 loss to Texas A&M, the Tigers fired head coach Brian Kelly, opening one of the most prestigious jobs in all of college football.

Sheppard starred for LSU from 2007 to 2010, racking up 311 tackles (26 tackles for loss) and helping the program maintain its national prominence. He even returned to Baton Rouge briefly after his NFL career as LSU’s director of player development before joining the Lions coaching staff.

NFL or LSU: What’s the Better Path?

That’s the million-dollar question.

On one hand, Sheppard’s stock in the NFL is rising fast. His leadership, defensive vision, and connection with players have already put him in early head coaching conversations at the pro level. Staying in Detroit, especially under a mentor like Dan Campbell, could prepare him for that next big step.

On the other hand, LSU is… LSU. The program prints money, recruits itself, and plays on the biggest stage in college football. After paying Brian Kelly $54 million in buyout money not to coach (Note: there is a report swirling that they may have settled on $20 million), you can bet they’ll be ready to open their wallet for whoever comes next.

And unlike the NFL, college programs offer total control, recruiting, culture, staff, and long-term identity. That kind of power and payday could be tempting, even for a coach who bleeds blue and silver right now.

Timing May Be the Biggest Hurdle

Even if LSU does make the call, and they likely will, the timing isn’t ideal. The Lions are in the middle of a playoff push, and Sheppard’s focus is clearly locked in on Detroit’s Super Bowl aspirations.

NFL coordinators rarely interview for college jobs during the season, and Sheppard would almost certainly defer any talks until January. But once the offseason hits, his phone is going to ring. Loudly.

The Bottom Line

Let’s be clear, Kelvin Sheppard isn’t chasing headlines or job offers right now. He’s helping lead one of the NFL’s most complete teams and learning under one of the league’s most respected head coaches. But when LSU calls, and they will, it’s going to be hard to ignore the pull of home.

If he stays, Detroit fans can rest easy knowing their defense will continue to thrive under one of the NFL’s brightest young minds. If he leaves, LSU would be getting one of the best culture-builders in football, period.

Either way, Sheppard’s future looks every bit as bright as the team he’s helped turn into a contender.