The Detroit Lions have a massive problem on their hands following Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending knee injury, but defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has made one thing perfectly clear.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Nobody is going to replace Hutchinson by himself, and Sheppard doesn’t want anyone trying.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Sheppard delivered a powerful message about how Detroit plans to move forward without its superstar pass rusher, who suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Germany.

According to Richard Silva of The Detroit News, Sheppard emphasized that replacing Hutchinson’s production will require a collective effort rather than expecting one player to suddenly become the next Aidan Hutchinson.

“It’s going to take 11 (players) to pick up a little piece of that weight,” Sheppard said.

It’s a message that should resonate throughout Detroit’s locker room, especially with the Lions attempting to keep their championship aspirations alive despite losing one of their most important players.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard reacts to a play Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kelvin Sheppard Believes Lions Have Enough Talent

While Hutchinson’s injury is undoubtedly devastating, Sheppard believes Detroit’s defense has already demonstrated that it is capable of generating pressure from multiple positions.

During Thursday’s media availability, Sheppard pushed back against the idea that Detroit’s pass rush has been entirely dependent on Hutchinson, emphasizing the contributions of players throughout the defensive front.

The numbers certainly support that argument.

According to the Lions’ official website, Detroit entered the week ranked third in the NFL with 32 sacks. Hutchinson accounted for six of those sacks, meaning the remaining defenders had combined for 26.

Alim McNeill leads the team’s interior pass rush with 6.5 sacks, while D.J. Wonnum has six and rookie Derrick Moore has four.

The Lions have already been exploring ways to replace Hutchinson’s production, but Sheppard’s message suggests Detroit won’t put the responsibility on any single player’s shoulders.

That includes Moore, who has emerged as one of Detroit’s most intriguing young defensive players.

Derrick Moore Could Play Major Role Moving Forward

According to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Sheppard is particularly excited about the opportunity ahead of Moore, who has recorded four sacks over his last two games.

The rookie second-round pick has been steadily developing throughout the season, and Sheppard believes his preparation has put him in position to handle a significantly larger workload.

Detroit also has other options, including Ahmed Hassanein, who is expected to make his NFL debut against Tampa Bay.

Replacing Hutchinson Is About More Than Sacks

Of course, replacing Hutchinson involves much more than simply matching his sack total. His relentless pressure, ability to command double teams, and overall impact on opposing offenses make him one of the NFL’s most difficult defensive players to replace.

Sheppard understands that better than anyone, but he also understands that the Lions cannot afford to spend the rest of the season wondering what might have been.

Detroit has won five consecutive games and enters Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 7-2 record.

Hutchinson isn’t walking through that tunnel at Ford Field on Sunday, but Sheppard believes the Lions still have enough talent to get the job done.

Now, it’s up to the entire defense to prove him right.