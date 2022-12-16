Kelvin Sheppard says it would ‘be a joke’ for Detroit Lions to ‘get complacent’

The Detroit Lions are on a roll but LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard knows that six good weeks of good football does not mean you have arrived. Over the past six weeks, the Lions have won five games, and while doing so, they have looked like one of the top teams in the NFL. On Friday, Sheppard spoke to the media and he made it very clear that just because the Lions have been playing well does not mean they have “arrived.”

What did Kelvin Sheppard say about the Detroit Lions?

While speaking to the media earlier today, Sheppard was asked about the Lions’ focus, and he did not mince words.

“That would be a joke for somebody in this building to get complacent,” Sheppard said. “With where this organization has been for the last decade, for you to experience 6 weeks of winning football and think you’ve arrived. That’s a joke to me. So, I think we still look at this thing like a chip on our shoulder. We’re still chipping away to prove what we’ve known all along.”

This coming Sunday, the Lions will have an opportunity to move to .500 on the season, and you can bet they are ultra-focused on doing exactly that.