Kelvin Sheppard Takes to Instagram After Being Named Lions Defensive Coordinator

The Detroit Lions made a significant move in their coaching staff by promoting Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator. Sheppard, who has served as the team’s linebackers coach since 2021, steps into the role following Aaron Glenn’s departure to become the head coach of the New York Jets.

After the news broke on Saturday night, Sheppard expressed his excitement on Instagram, sharing his eagerness to get to work with his followers. In his brief but enthusiastic post, he wrote: “Can't wait to get back to work!! #Detroit.”

With Sheppard now leading the charge, the Detroit Lions defense will be looking to take the next step toward becoming a dominant unit in the NFC. As fans and analysts alike turn their attention to the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Sheppard and how he handles his first year as defensive coordinator.