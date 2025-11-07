Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard Calls Out Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions have seen plenty of positives from second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold, who notched his first career interception last week against the Minnesota Vikings. But while his coverage skills have impressed, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard says there’s one major area Arnold needs to clean up — his run defense.

Speaking before Thursday’s practice, Sheppard didn’t mince words.

“I absolutely see growth with the player in Terrion, absolutely,” Sheppard said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “In pass coverage, it’s been outstanding. He’s cleaned up some of the stuff at the top of the route. But the part of TA’s game I need to see improve is the run game and run support. It’s unacceptable right now, and he knows that.”

A Lesson from Aaron Glenn

Sheppard said his coaching mindset comes from former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who drilled into him that a team’s defensive identity starts at the cornerback position, especially when the run game is on the line.

“I learned this from Aaron Glenn, one of my mentors,” Sheppard explained. “The identity of your defense shows up when your corner’s at the point of attack in the run game. If you really want to preach you’re a tough, physical defense, show me your corners when they’re called upon in run support.”

That mentality has long been a staple in Detroit’s defensive culture under Dan Campbell, and Sheppard made clear that being “just a cover guy” doesn’t cut it.

“We don’t believe in cover guys,” Sheppard said. “Obviously that’s part of your job, but our identity as a defense is tough, physical, violent, and that has to show up in all aspects of the game.”

Technique, Not Effort

Sheppard was quick to clarify that Arnold’s struggles aren’t about effort or attitude, it’s about execution.

“To me, it’s a technique issue,” Sheppard said. “Because he’s there at the point of attack. I know Terrion wants to do it, it’s not a will issue. It’s just understanding you’ve got to run your feet in this league. You can’t lunge. You’ve got to bring your feet.”

He even used linebacker Alex Anzalone as an example of how vital that discipline is at every level of the defense.

“The players in this league are too good nowadays to just break down and shuffle. If we’re going to go out, we’re going to go out swinging, shooting our gun at the point of attack.”

The Bottom Line

Terrion Arnold has already proven he can cover at a high level. Now, the challenge is to match that excellence with grit and consistency in run support. And if there’s one thing Lions fans know about this coaching staff — they’ll push every young player until that “unacceptable” label turns into “elite.”