Lions Draft Secret Revealed: Kelvin Sheppard Wanted Tyleik Williams All Along

DC Kelvin Sheppard knew who he wanted before the 2025 NFL Draft. “You’re my guy,” he told Tyleik Williams. Now, he’s a Detroit Lion.

The Detroit Lions added some serious muscle to their defensive front during the 2025 NFL Draft—and new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard couldn’t be happier about it.

With the 28th overall pick, the Lions selected Tyleik Williams, a powerful and agile defensive lineman out of Ohio State. A known disruptor in the trenches, Williams has the versatility to play both nose tackle and three-technique, giving Detroit’s defense more flexibility as it transitions under Sheppard’s leadership.

A Pick With Personality and Power

While Williams’ tape turned heads across the league, Sheppard made it clear that what separated him wasn’t just talent—it was character.

“The tape speaks for itself,” Sheppard said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Anybody with eyes can turn on the tape and see this is a good player. But what Brad [Holmes] and the front office did was evaluate the person, too. That’s what makes the difference in Detroit. We don’t just draft football players—we draft Lions.”

Sheppard emphasized the importance of attitude, culture, and coachability—and made it known early that Williams checked every box. When the young Buckeye came in for his pre-draft visit, Sheppard didn’t hide how he felt.

“I told him a week ago when he came to Detroit, ‘You’re my guy,’” Sheppard revealed. “I couldn’t promise him anything. But I just had that feeling. He fits what we’re building here.”

Tyleik’s Fit in Detroit

Williams joins a defensive line room that already includes D.J. Reader and second-year player Brodric Martin, giving the Lions a rotation of interior defenders that can plug gaps and collapse pockets. His quick feet, strength, and rare athletic profile for his size give Sheppard options—and, as he put it, “the potential to unlock something special.”

Sheppard believes Williams’ combination of grit and humility makes him a natural fit in Dan Campbell’s locker room.