Ken Holland says he is happy for Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Edmonton Oilers, which means that former Red Wings GM Ken Holland will be back in Hockeytown.

In advance of the game, Holland spoke to reporters and he said that he is happy for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and his team.

“Steve and I were together for 25 years in the Wings organization, were together with Canada’s Olympic team. We roomed together in Sochi — we slept in single beds four feet apart. I’m glad to see how well he’s doing. I look forward to when the Oilers play the Wings, but I’m glad when the games are over.”

“I was a Red Wing for 36 years,” Holland said. “I’m glad we’re in the Western Conference, so it’s only twice a year. I still have a lot of ties to the organization — Steve, the Ilitches, Jimmy D. was my mentor. I have lots of good memories.

“I pay attention to all the teams, but particular attention to the Wings. I’m glad to see them doing well.”

Holland, of course, was with the Red Wings for four of their Stanley Cup Championships.