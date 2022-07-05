The puck will drop for the 2022 NHL Draft this coming Thursday and as you probably know, our Detroit Red Wings will have the No. 8 overall pick in the first round.

As it stands, there is really no clear-cut favorite to be the Red Wings pick as it seems like there have been at least 10 different players mocked to them at No. 8.

That being said, it does seem more likely that the Red Wings will select a forward when they are on the clock with the No. 8 pick.

Ken Kal predicts who Red Wings will take with No. 8 pick

Of course, everybody has an opinion as to who the Red Wings will take at No. 8 and that is no different for Red Wings play-by-play announcer, Ken Kal.

Kal recently released a video in which he predicts who the Red Wings will select in the opening round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Here is the video, in case you don’t want us to spoil Kal’s prediction: (Don’t worry, we reveal the pick below the video if you don’t have time to watch)

With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Ken Kal believes the Detroit Red Wings will select C/LW Cutter Gauthier.

Here is what some of the experts are saying about Gauthier as a prospect:

“Gauthier has the tools that can make you easily envision him in the NHL. He has a thick [6-foot-2] frame and can skate like an NHL player. With his size and speed he can overpower opponents to force turnovers or in how he attacks the net. Gauthier can create with his skating and skill, but his main offensive weapon is his shot. He can pick corners from distance with a powerful wrist shot. He can make some plays but isn’t the most cerebral player, which could limit his offensive production as he advances levels. I see him as a middle six forward, either a second line winger or a third line center.” – Corey Pronman (from, ‘The 2022 NHL Draft ranking: Pronman’s Top 32 Prospects at the midseason mark,’ The Athletic, Jan. 19, 2022)

“Overall, there is a LOT to like about Gauthier’s entire game. He can be relied upon to get the job done in every single role he’s cast into and is certainly in the minds of his opponents whenever his skates touch the ice. If he can simply fine tune some of the “rough around the edges” aspects to his game mentioned above, as well as continue his developmental path, he’ll be a force to be reckoned with in the not-so-distant future.” – Paul Zuk, Smaht Scouting

“Gauthier is a power forward with higher-end skill than your average player of his cut. His presence is felt on every shift, throwing his body around and getting involved in every scrum he can.… Gauthier has a very intriguing package that NHL teams should start to look at in the middle of the first. He likely becomes a contributing bottom-six forward, but does have the tools to be a player that moves up and down the lineup and performs.” – Josh Bell, FC Hockey

Nation, who do you think the Red Wings will select with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

