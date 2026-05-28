Detroit Tigers Announce Unfortunate Decision on Kenley Jansen

The Detroit Tigers made another pitching-related roster move on Thursday, officially placing closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation.

In a corresponding move, Detroit recalled left-handed reliever Drew Sommers from Triple-A Toledo.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Jansen exited Wednesday night’s win over the Los Angeles Angels with what initially appeared to be a lower-body issue during the ninth inning.

Kenley Jansen injury adds to Tigers concerns

Jansen’s exit Wednesday immediately created concern after he appeared uncomfortable while covering first base before later signaling toward the dugout during the inning.

Now, Detroit officially has one of its most experienced bullpen arms sidelined during an already difficult stretch of the season.

The veteran closer has remained a key piece of the Tigers bullpen in 2026 despite the team’s struggles overall. Losing his late-inning presence only creates more uncertainty for a bullpen that has already been heavily criticized throughout May.

Detroit entered Thursday tied for the worst record in Major League Baseball after beginning the season with expectations of competing for the American League pennant.

Drew Sommers gets another opportunity

Sommers, 25, now gets another chance at the Major League level after spending most of the season with Triple-A Toledo.

The left-hander has posted a solid 3.00 ERA across 21 innings in Toledo this season while recording 35 strikeouts. His ability to miss bats likely played a significant role in Detroit’s decision to bring him back to the big leagues.

Throughout his minor league career, Sommers has consistently generated strikeouts, compiling 236 punchouts across 181.1 innings.

However, command and consistency have remained areas the organization continues trying to refine.

Sommers previously appeared in four Major League games with Detroit in 2025, struggling to an 18.00 ERA over three innings.

Now, he will get another opportunity to prove he can become a reliable bullpen option at the Major League level.

Tigers bullpen depth continues getting tested

The Tigers simply cannot seem to escape the injury bug.

Detroit is already dealing with multiple pitching injuries throughout both the Major League roster and farm system, including concerns surrounding Casey Mize after his early exit Wednesday night.

That reality makes every bullpen move feel increasingly important as the Tigers attempt to stabilize a season that has quickly begun slipping away.