Kenley Jansen Wants His Tigers Option Picked Up

Detroit Tigers closer Kenley Jansen is 38 years old, and the franchise will need to make a huge decision about him in the offseason. He has a club option in his contract, and the team will have to decide whether or not to pick it up for the 2027 MLB season.

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Jansen has not had a strong season for Detroit. He has a 4-6 record with a 3.27 ERA. Across 49 appearances he has thrown 44.0 innings and has given up 24 hits and 18 runs. He has walked 23 batters and has struck out 49. His WHIP is 1.07, and he has 21 saves in 27 attempts. Is it worth it for the Tigers to bring him back next season or not?

Kenley Jansen’s $12 Million Option Carries a $2 Million Buyout

If Detroit picks up his option, it will be for $12 million. The Detroit News reported the option also comes with a $2 million buyout, so walking away is not free and the real gap between keeping him and cutting him loose is closer to $10 million. That number is not a bad number, but is it worth it to bring him back for that much for someone who will be 39 years old next season? Well, the Tigers may not have many other options out there and they didn’t have a good bullpen this season. Detroit relievers blew 32 saves, the second-most in baseball.

It also wouldn’t be a surprise if they declined the option and wanted to go with someone younger. The bullpen might be the one biggest issues that Detroit will need to fix this offseason.

Jansen Is Three Saves Away From 500

There is more riding on this than the bullpen depth chart. Jansen has 497 career saves, third on the all-time list, and the regular season is nearly out of games for him to collect the three he needs to reach 500. Asked whether he gets there in a Tigers uniform, he put the answer back on the front office.

“Well, talk to them about picking up my option. If not, I will get it somewhere else.”

That is about as direct as a player gets in late September, and it tells you Jansen wants to stay.

Tigers May Have No Choice But to Bring Him Back

Ben Fisher of Tigers On SI thinks that the Tigers might have no choice but to bring him back next season. He wrote:

“Jansen’s best years are likely behind him, but it might be worth a $12 million flyer to retain an effective, savvy late inning bullpen option with plenty of big game experience for a team that still intends to be a playoff contender next season.”

It would not be a surprise to see him back. Detroit might have no choice because they may not have any better options for the bullpen.