Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III Finds New Home

Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III has reportedly found his next NFL destination.

According to Jordan Schultz, Walker intends to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes another dangerous weapon on offense.

The move represents a major addition for Kansas City as the team continues to surround Mahomes with dynamic playmakers.

A Proven Playmaker

Walker, who starred at Michigan State Spartans football before entering the NFL, was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Since entering the league, Walker has established himself as one of the NFL’s most explosive running backs.

Walker has totaled:

821 rushing attempts

3,555 rushing yards

29 rushing touchdowns

4.3 yards per carry

During the 2025 season, Walker rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns on 221 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Chiefs Add Another Weapon

Walker’s arrival gives Kansas City another versatile weapon in the backfield and adds a powerful rushing threat to complement the Chiefs’ already explosive offense.

At 25 years old, Walker still has plenty of prime years ahead and could play a key role in helping Kansas City remain one of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.

Pairing Walker with Mahomes could create serious problems for opposing defenses as the Chiefs continue building toward another championship run.