Kenneth Walker III Record-Setting Contract Details Revealed

Details have emerged regarding the contract that will send Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the numbers are eye-popping.

According to Jordan Schultz, Walker’s deal with Kansas City is three years worth $43.05 million, with incentives that could push the total value to $45 million. The contract also includes $28.7 million guaranteed.

The agreement is historic, as it reportedly represents the largest free-agent contract ever given to a running back in NFL history.

Chiefs Make Major Investment

By handing Walker a record-setting free-agent deal, the Chiefs are making it clear they view the former Seattle Seahawks standout as a centerpiece of their offense moving forward.

Walker now joins a Kansas City attack led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, giving the Chiefs another explosive playmaker capable of breaking big plays both on the ground and in the open field.

At just 25 years old, Walker still has plenty of prime years ahead, making the long-term investment easier for Kansas City.

Record-Setting Running Back Deal

Running backs rarely receive massive deals in free agency in today’s NFL, which makes Walker’s contract particularly notable.

The Chiefs not only added a dynamic weapon to their offense — they also reset the market for running backs in the process.