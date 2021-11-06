Kenneth Walker III finds paydirt as MSU claws back against Purude [VIDEO]

Kenneth Walker III finally found the endzone, a place he got really comfortable in last week, to pull within one score of the Purdue Boilermakers. He took the handoff on fourth-and-two, down two scores, and plunged into the endzone for an 14-yard score.

Walker has kept up his Heisman campaign going for 103 yards and a touchdown in the first half today.

Can Walker keep up his Heisman campaign? Do you think he’ll get the invite to New York?

