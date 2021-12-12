Kenneth Walker III responds to suit troll by Michigan grads

UPDATE:

Kenneth Walker claims that he did not wear the suit to the ESPN College Football Awards show.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Prior to attending the ESPN College Football Awards show, Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III had to be fitted for the perfect suit.

But little did he know, the tailors just so happened to be Michigan grads and they added a little something special to Walker’s suit.

We don’t want to spoil it so make sure to watch until the end.

Congrats to @Kenneth_Walker9 on cleaning up at the @ESPNCFB awards last night. Check out this behind the scenes footage of his suit fitting and DEFINITELY watch until the end to see a little prank on Sparty #goblue @umichfootball @msu_football pic.twitter.com/9xGb4gwXmn — State & Liberty (@StateAndLiberty) December 10, 2021