Kenneth Walker III responds to suit troll by Michigan grads

by

UPDATE:

Kenneth Walker claims that he did not wear the suit to the ESPN College Football Awards show.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Prior to attending the ESPN College Football Awards show, Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III had to be fitted for the perfect suit.

But little did he know, the tailors just so happened to be Michigan grads and they added a little something special to Walker’s suit.

We don’t want to spoil it so make sure to watch until the end.

 

