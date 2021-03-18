Kenny Golladay had meeting with Chicago Bears

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions declined to use the franchise tag on wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and it appeared that his days in the Motor City were numbered.

And while he is scheduled to meet the New York Giants today, he met with someone else last night. Lions fans; prepare to cringe.

According to Adam Schefter, he met with the NFC North rival Chicago Bears, meeting head coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace:

Lions' free-agent WR Kenny Golladay spent Wednesday night meeting with Bears GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy, per source. He is scheduled to be in New York tonight to meet with the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Of course, Golladay is a Chicago native, and playing for his hometown team is always an intriguing venture.

Lions fans, how would you feel facing Golladay twice a year?