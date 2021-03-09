Kenny Golladay predicted to sign mega deal with NFC team

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE:

The Detroit Lions have reportedly made the decisionDetroit Lions make huge decision on WR Kenny Golladay to NOT use the franchise tag on Kenny Golladay, which means he will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.

Original Article published on 2/9/21

As the 2020 regular season was approaching, there was plenty of speculation that Kenny Golladay would sign a contract extension with the Detroit Lions before the season kicked off.

Well, the season came and the season is now gone and Golladay did not sign an extension and now there are plenty who are wondering where he will be playing in 2021.

Pro Football Focus has put out a Top 150 free agents list and Golladay, who is ranked No. 4 on the list, is predicted to stay in Detroit via the Lions using the franchise tag. But if the Lions do not use the tag, PFF is predicting that Golladay signs a massive deal with the New York Giants.

Here is what Pro Football Focus has to say about Golladay:

There may be no better endorsement of a top receiver than the difference it makes to his quarterback when he is on the field. Matthew Stafford is a different player when Golladay is on the field, and the wideout clearly has confidence in his ability to go up and get the football in tough spots. He battled injuries this season, but Golladay’s 628 yards on deep (20-plus yard) passes ranked second in the league in 2019.

Golladay has the size and athleticism required to be a big target on the outside, along with that contested-catch prowess, but he also possesses enough nuance in his route running to function well in any system. The NFC North has featured some great receivers in recent seasons, and Golladay is up there with the best of them.

Contract Analysis: Golladay is probably the most likely franchise tag recipient in the NFL at this point. We don’t think the rumors of him to the Giants through trade were by accident; Golladay’s representation was probably trying to help him land on a team more interested in giving him the long-term contract he deserves.

Prediction: Lions franchise tag Kenny Golladay for 2021, and a deal is not reached before the season starts.

Otherwise: Giants sign Golladay for four years, $85 million ($21.25M APY): $57.5 million total guaranteed, $37.5 million fully guaranteed.

Nation, do you think Golladay can get $21.25 million per year if he hits the market?