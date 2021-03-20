Kenny Golladay reportedly agrees to terms with New York Giants

Sharing is caring!

It appears as though the speculation of former Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay‘s next destination can be put to rest.

After meeting with the New York Giants combined with reported interest from the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, multiple reports are indicating that Golladay has agreed to terms with the Giants.

The deal is worth aa reported $72 million over four years with $40 guaranteed:

Former Lions’ WR Kenny Golladay reached agreement with the New York Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2021

The #Giants and Kenny Golladay have a 4 year, $72M deal with a max of $76M with $40m guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

Golladay, 27, has averaged 45.8 receptions and 5.3 touchdowns per year, as well as 76.7 yards per game during his time with the Lions.