Kenny Golladay reportedly agrees to terms with New York Giants

by

It appears as though the speculation of former Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay‘s next destination can be put to rest.

After meeting with the New York Giants combined with reported interest from the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, multiple reports are indicating that Golladay has agreed to terms with the Giants.

The deal is worth aa reported $72 million over four years with $40 guaranteed:

Golladay, 27, has averaged 45.8 receptions and 5.3 touchdowns per year, as well as 76.7 yards per game during his time with the Lions.

