Kenny Golladay reveals his top recruiter to New York Giants

As you have likely heard by now, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has agreed to a mega-contract to play for the New York Giants.

Golladay’s contract is reportedly a 4-year, $72 million deal, which is substantially higher than what many thought he would end up getting.

On Saturday, Golladay revealed that his top recruiter to the Giants was quarterback, Daniel Jones.

“[Daniel] reached out and just said how good of a player that he thought I was,” Golladay said Saturday evening. “I pretty much said the same thing about him. “He also just said ‘we’re trying to do something great here,’ and that’s what I’m all about.”

“Hearing the vision that coach Joe Judge has and that Jason Garrett has as far as the offense,” Galloway said. “That had me right there. When we were in the building, everyone was greeting me, telling me they wanted me here, and by then it was kind of a no-brainer. I’m glad it worked out.”

Best of luck, Kenny!