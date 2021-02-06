Kenny Golladay turned down mega contract offer from Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Will Kenny Golladay be a member of the Detroit Lions by the time the 2021 season rolls around?

That is one of the biggest questions facing the Lions front office as they move into the future with a new regime.

Whether or not Golladay re-signs with the Lions will have everything to do with money and you can bet he will demand a pretty penny.

According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, Golladay turned down an offer of $16 million per year prior to the start of the 2020 season. Risdon noted that this report is not independently confirmed but it comes from a good source.

Nation, would you give Golladay north of $16 million to stay in Detroit or should the Lions let him walk?

That is not independently confirmed FYI but does come from last offseason and the source on it has a long track record of 100% info 👍 — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) February 6, 2021