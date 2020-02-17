31.5 F
Detroit
Monday, February 17, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Kenny Golladay’s Instagram response seems to question Bob Quinn’s decisions

By Don Drysdale

On Monday, Adam Schefter dropped a report which indicates that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has spoken to multiple teams about a potential trade that would send Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay out of the Motor City.

Embed from Getty Images

Though that report does not come as much of a surprise, one reply to Schefter’s Instagram post certainly caught our attention.

That reply, which was from Kgxix (Kenny Golladay), was in response to another reply that talked about the Lions giving away their entire secondary.

Check it out.

According to Emojipedia, the ‘Face with rolling eyes’ emoji means the following:

As with the gesture of an eye-roll, commonly conveys moderate disdain, disapproval, frustration, or boredom.

Kenny Golladay is clearly not happy that the Lions got rid of Quandre Diggs and that there is a chance of them trading Slay in the near future.

Nation, do you think this could affect Golladay staying with the Lions long-term?

