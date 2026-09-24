Michigan Gets Backcourt Boost as Kenny Noland Wins Preliminary Court Ruling

Michigan has received a significant backcourt boost less than three weeks after losing five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. for the season.

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Monroe Circuit Court Judge Kara E. Krothe granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday that makes Columbia transfer Kenny Noland eligible to compete for Michigan during the 2026-27 season while his lawsuit against the NCAA proceeds toward trial. Noland was among 97 athletes seeking an additional season of eligibility.

The decision permits Noland to play for now. It does not permanently resolve his eligibility case, and his status could be affected by an appeal, a stay or the eventual trial outcome.

The preliminary injunction also blocks the NCAA’s restitution rule, protecting Michigan from having victories vacated or receiving other penalties merely for playing Noland under the current court order.

For Michigan, the practical result is immediate: Mike Boynton Jr. can prepare as if one of his most experienced guards will be available.

Noland Brings Proven Production to Michigan

Noland arrives after four seasons at Columbia, where he developed into one of the Ivy League’s most productive guards. The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds during his senior season.

Columbia’s January report on Noland’s offensive surge noted that he led the Lions in assists, field goals, three-pointers, free throws and minutes through 19 games. That combination of scoring and ball-handling addresses two needs for Michigan.

Noland is not a direct replacement for McCoy. McCoy was expected to provide length, athleticism, defensive disruption and creation from multiple positions. Michigan had retained the five-star freshman through its coaching transition after McCoy committed to remaining with the program.

Noland offers a different profile. He gives Boynton another experienced initiator who can organize the offense, play alongside another point guard and supply perimeter scoring.

McCoy’s Injury Raised Noland’s Importance

McCoy suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Michigan’s European tour and will miss the entire season. The university later confirmed that he underwent successful surgery and began rehabilitation.

His absence removed one of Michigan’s most versatile backcourt pieces before preseason practices began. The Wolverines had already lost another guard when L.J. Cason transferred to Miami following Dusty May’s departure.

Noland’s eligibility gives Michigan more flexibility around Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. Boynton can stagger his primary ball-handlers, use Noland away from the ball and avoid placing every late-clock possession on one guard. His experience should also help a roster incorporating several newcomers under a new head coach.

The court ruling does not restore everything Michigan lost when McCoy went down. It does give the Wolverines a proven college scorer at the position where their depth had become most vulnerable.

Michigan can now build Noland into its rotation. The legal case will determine whether that clearance survives beyond the current order.