The Dylan Larkin saga may finally be over for the Detroit Red Wings, but the criticism surrounding their former captain certainly hasn’t disappeared. And now, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is making it crystal clear where his organization stands.

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During Monday’s introductory press conference, Hughes addressed questions about Larkin’s character following his controversial departure from Detroit. Rather than avoiding the subject, Montreal’s GM went out of his way to defend the 30-year-old center.

And he wasn’t interested in entertaining the suggestion that Larkin might become a problem inside Montreal’s locker room.

Kent Hughes Defends Dylan Larkin’s Character

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, Hughes specifically wanted to address the criticism Larkin received during the months leading up to Sunday’s blockbuster trade.

“I definitely wanted to address the issue of character.”

Hughes explained that Montreal places tremendous importance on the personalities and leadership qualities of the players it brings into its dressing room. He emphasized that the Canadiens conducted an extensive evaluation before agreeing to surrender multiple players, a highly regarded prospect, and several draft picks to acquire Larkin.

And according to Hughes, that evaluation did more than simply satisfy Montreal’s concerns.

“We have absolutely zero concerns. In fact, the opposite; we’re excited.”

That’s a pretty strong endorsement from a general manager who just made one of the biggest trades of the NHL season.

Hughes wasn’t suggesting that Larkin’s departure from Detroit had been handled perfectly. Instead, he made it clear that Montreal’s research into the former Red Wings captain left the organization confident about the player and person it was acquiring.

Larkin’s Controversial Red Wings Exit Still Raising Questions

Of course, the criticism didn’t come out of nowhere. Larkin requested a trade following the 2025-26 season, and the situation eventually deteriorated to the point where he refused to continue playing for Detroit.

The Red Wings subsequently suspended their longtime former captain without pay, creating an increasingly uncomfortable situation for the organization and its fan base. After more than a decade wearing the Winged Wheel, Larkin’s time in Hockeytown ended in a way few people could have imagined.

Following Sunday’s trade, Larkin addressed his difficult departure from Detroit while acknowledging that he may eventually share more details about what happened behind the scenes.

However, he stopped short of explaining the disagreements that ultimately led to his departure.

Montreal forward Cole Caufield also came to Larkin’s defense, offering a positive assessment of a player he has known for years.

Now, with Hughes publicly backing his newest acquisition, it’s clear that the Canadiens aren’t particularly worried about the controversy Larkin left behind.

Canadiens Believe They Know What They’re Getting

Montreal surrendered Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, prospect Michael Hage, and four draft selections to acquire Larkin. Detroit also included two draft picks in the deal, ending months of negotiations and speculation about its former captain’s future.

Hughes explained during Monday’s full introductory press conference that the Canadiens had known for some time that Larkin was willing to come to Montreal. The organization deliberately kept that information quiet because Hughes feared the public attention could complicate negotiations.

That’s an interesting detail, particularly considering how much speculation surrounded Larkin’s preferred destinations throughout the process.

For Detroit fans, Hughes’ comments probably won’t erase the frustration surrounding how Larkin’s tenure ended. A player refusing to play while under contract is understandably going to create strong opinions, especially when that player had been the team’s captain.

But there’s another side to the conversation, and Montreal’s general manager clearly wants people to hear it.

Hughes isn’t just saying the Canadiens are willing to overlook the controversy. He’s saying their investigation left them excited about Larkin’s character.

Whether Detroit fans agree with that assessment is another question entirely. But one thing is certain: Montreal believes it knows exactly what kind of player it just acquired, and Hughes isn’t backing away from defending him.