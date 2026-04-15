Michigan President-Elect Kent Syverud Posts Heartbreaking Statement

The University of Michigan is facing an unexpected and deeply personal leadership change.

President-elect Kent Syverud has been diagnosed with brain cancer and will no longer serve as the university’s 16th president, .

Syverud shares diagnosis with university community

In a message addressed to the Michigan community, Syverud revealed the diagnosis and explained how the situation unfolded.

“Last week, I wasn’t feeling well, and I sought care at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse,” Syverud wrote. “After further evaluation, I traveled to the University of Michigan to receive additional assessment from their specialists. I want to be straightforward with you: I have been diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.”

Syverud said he is currently undergoing treatment at Michigan Medicine and expressed confidence in the care he is receiving.

“I am where I need to be and I am in excellent hands,” he said. “I am deeply grateful to the outstanding teams at University of Michigan Medicine and Crouse Hospital and for their extraordinary care.”

Will not serve as Michigan’s next president

Due to his diagnosis and treatment, Syverud confirmed he will not be able to assume the role of university president.

“While my diagnosis and treatment will prevent me from serving as the 16th President of the University of Michigan, I am deeply moved by the generosity of the Regents, who have invited me to continue contributing as a professor in the Law School and as a special advisor to the Board,” he wrote.

Syverud added that he and his wife, Ruth, still plan to be part of the Michigan community moving forward.

Regents respond with support and next steps

University leadership echoed that support in a separate statement from the Board of Regents.

“With a heavy heart, and with Kent’s permission, I share with you that Kent is currently receiving treatment at Michigan Medicine for a form of brain cancer,” said Board Chair Mark Bernstein. “As a result, Kent will not be able to serve as our next president.”

The Regents emphasized that their immediate focus is supporting Syverud and his family, while also outlining the path forward.

Domenico Grasso will continue serving as president, and the university plans to restart its search for a new leader in the coming days.

A message of perspective and determination

Despite the news, Syverud struck a tone of resilience in his message.

“I am aware that I am one of many, many people who face a diagnosis like this — people who show up each day with courage,” he wrote. “I want you to know that I am ready to meet this challenge. I am approaching this with optimism, with determination, and with full confidence in the people who are caring for me.”

He also reflected on the role of research universities, calling them essential not just for education, but for advancing care and treatment.

The bottom line

What began as a celebratory transition for the University of Michigan has taken a sudden and serious turn.

Kent Syverud will not become the university’s next president, but he will remain connected to the institution in a new role as he undergoes treatment.

For now, the focus shifts from leadership transition to support, as the Michigan community rallies around one of its own.