Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tests positive for banned substance

According to multiple reports, Medina Spirit, who recently won the Kentucky Derby, has tested positive for the banned substance betamethasone and could end up being disqualified.

Medina Spirit is owned by Bob Baffert, who called the test result the “biggest gut punch in racing.”

From USA Today:

Baffert disputed the positive test result of 21 picograms, saying Medina Spirit “has never been treated with betamethasone,” which is an anti-inflammatory drug.

According to Kentucky Horse Racing Commission regulations, a second positive test – called a “split sample” – is required before a horse can be disqualified.

“Yesterday I got the biggest gut punch in racing for something that I didn’t do,” Baffert said. “It’s disturbing. It’s an injustice to the horse.”