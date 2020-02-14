20 F
Detroit
Friday, February 14, 2020
Kentucky’s Vince Marrow notifies Michigan State of final decision

By Arnold Powell

MSU News

MSU News

Arnold Powell

According to reports, Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow has decided that he will not take a job at Michigan State.

This is a big loss for the Spartans and a huge win for every other team in the Big Ten.

