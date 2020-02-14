Kentucky’s Vince Marrow notifies Michigan State of final decision

According to reports, Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow has decided that he will not take a job at Michigan State.

Vince Marrow says he's staying at Kentucky, so apparently Mel Tucker's push fell just short. I have a story about to post that looks at some of the other directions he could go in to hire a staff. Some factors working for and against him at the moment. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) February 14, 2020

This is a big loss for the Spartans and a huge win for every other team in the Big Ten.