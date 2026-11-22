The Detroit Lions are finally getting Kerby Joseph back on the field, but the All-Pro safety’s lengthy absence has raised serious questions about the knee condition that has kept him sidelined for more than a year. Now, with Joseph preparing to return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attention is turning to reports involving articular cartilage damage and the possibility of specialized regenerative treatment.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

On Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Joseph would make his long-awaited return to Detroit’s defense. While the announcement was encouraging, the details surrounding Joseph’s recovery remain particularly interesting because of the nature of his reported cartilage condition.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #Lions star Aidan Hutchinson will wait a bit before ACL surgery, while S Kerby Joseph makes his long-awaited return to the field. pic.twitter.com/ynVvKNDCak — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026

Kerby Joseph’s Articular Cartilage Issue Explained

Joseph’s knee problem has been described in previous reporting as a cartilage condition, with medical experts specifically raising concerns about articular cartilage. Unlike a typical ligament or muscle injury, articular cartilage damage can be extremely difficult to overcome because the tissue has a limited ability to repair itself.

Articular cartilage is the smooth tissue covering the ends of bones inside a joint, helping them move against each other with minimal friction. According to the Mayo Clinic’s explanation of cartilage injuries, even relatively small areas of damage can create significant problems for athletes.

Earlier this year, former NFL team physician Dr. David Chao expressed serious concerns about Joseph’s long-term knee health. Chao specifically discussed the challenges of articular cartilage damage, although he acknowledged that he had not reviewed Joseph’s medical records and said he did not know the extent of the knee injury.

Did Kerby Joseph Visit a Regeneration Doctor?

Another intriguing question involves whether Joseph sought treatment from a doctor specializing in cartilage regeneration. Given the amount of time he has spent recovering, a visit to such a specialist would be noteworthy, although no publicly verified report establishes that it occurred.

The subject isn’t entirely new, either. In February, Chao said he had heard Joseph was exploring nonsurgical options for his knee, including possible stem-cell treatment, according to previous reporting on Joseph’s condition.

However, discussing such treatment does not establish that Joseph actually received it or that his cartilage has regenerated.

For now, the precise treatment Joseph underwent remains unclear. What is certain is that his rehabilitation has progressed far enough for Detroit to welcome him back into the lineup.

What Does This Mean for Joseph’s Future?

Joseph has been sidelined since October 2025, making his return against Tampa Bay a major moment for both the player and the organization. After more than a year of uncertainty, the Lions will finally get another opportunity to see their All-Pro safety in game action.

Joseph recently pushed back against critics questioning his recovery, making it clear that he never stopped believing he would return. His confidence is encouraging, but the most important test will be how his knee responds to the physical demands of NFL football.

The biggest question is no longer simply whether Joseph can return to the field. It is whether the reported cartilage condition can be managed well enough to allow him to remain healthy throughout the rest of the season and beyond.

For now, Detroit has its All-Pro safety back, which is certainly something worth celebrating. Still, the nature of Joseph’s knee injury and the unanswered questions surrounding his treatment make his comeback one of the most fascinating stories of the Lions’ season.