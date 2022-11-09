Kerby Joseph becomes first Detroit Lions rookie to win NFC award

Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, many predicted that the Detroit Lions would use one of their second-round picks (two at the time) to select a safety. As we know, the Lions used one of those second-round picks as part of a package to trade up to No. 13 to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama. But Brad Holmes had a plan and that plan played out nicely as he was able to land S Kerby Joseph out of Illinois with the No. 97 overall pick (third round). On Sunday, Joseph played out of his mind and he has been rewarded for his efforts.

What award did Detroit Lions rookie Kerby Joseph win?

On Sunday, during the Lions’ 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers, Joseph was outstanding as he intercepted Aaron Rodgers twice, picked up 10 tackles, and defended three passes.

For his efforts, Joseph has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9.

Featured Videos



As noted by the Lions’ PR department, Joseph became the first NFL safety since 2009 to produce a game with 10 tackles, two interceptions, and three passes defended.