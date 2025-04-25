Kerby Joseph Calls New Contract ‘Milestone’ Toward Hall of Fame Goal

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph says his record-breaking contract extension is a "huge milestone" on his journey toward earning a gold jacket and Hall of Fame status.

Kerby Joseph isn’t just playing for paychecks — he’s playing for greatness. And now, after signing a historic new deal with the Detroit Lions, the star safety is one step closer to reaching his ultimate dream: earning a gold jacket and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kerby Joseph contract extension

On the heels of a breakout All-Pro season, Joseph inked a four-year, $86 million extension, keeping him in Detroit through the 2029 season. The deal makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history — and Joseph is treating the moment like much more than a contract.

“It means everything. I feel like it strives toward my goal of me one day putting on the gold jacket,” Joseph said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “This is a huge, huge milestone in my career. If everyone truly heard my story, the stuff I had to go through to get here … I just feel so blessed.”

Driven by Passion, Not Paychecks

Despite the historic money, Joseph insists the motivation has never been about dollar signs. For him, football is personal.

“Honestly, the money never motivated me. I do this because I love it,” he shared. “It comes with it, but I really play this game because I love it. I just have a certain passion for this game I can never let go.”

That mindset has fueled Joseph’s rise from a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to one of the most feared defensive backs in the game. His nine interceptions in 2024 led the league and earned him First-Team All-Pro honors.

Eyes Set on 2025 and Beyond

Now with a new deal in hand and his place on the team locked in, Joseph isn’t planning to slow down. In fact, he’s raising the bar for himself.

“Now I’m trying to PR. I’ve got nine, now I’ve got to get 10, get some sacks in there,” Joseph said with a smile. “I’m always gonna strive for greatness, strive to beat records. It’s only up from here.”

If Joseph keeps this pace — and this passion — there’s no telling where the ceiling is. Detroit found a gem in the Illinois product, and now they’ve secured him for the long haul.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

