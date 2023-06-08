Kerby Joseph celebrates INT by handing ball to Detroit Lions Big Boss [Video]

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph intercepted a pass during minicamp, once again showing his knack for getting his hands on the football. As Joseph enters his second year in the league, he is expected to secure a starting role in the Lions' secondary in the upcoming season. During a drill, Joseph intercepted an awful pass from veteran quarterback Jared Goff and, in a moment of exuberance, celebrated with his teammates before handing the ball to team owner Sheila Hamp.

After securing the interception, Joseph enthusiastically sprinted toward the sideline, where he spotted team owner Sheila Hamp. In an act of celebration, he handed her the intercepted ball, eliciting excitement and camaraderie among his teammates.

@JKERB25 pic.twitter.com/yIl93RwaG9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 7, 2023

Joseph's spirited celebration, symbolized by handing the intercepted ball to team owner Sheila Hamp, underscores the positive energy and camaraderie within the Lions' roster. Moments like these have the power to inspire and uplift teammates, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose. Joseph's playful gesture serves as a reminder of the passion and dedication exhibited by the players, instilling confidence and motivation as they prepare for the upcoming season.