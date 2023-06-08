Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Kerby Joseph celebrates INT by handing ball to Detroit Lions Big Boss [Video]

By W.G. Brady
0
0

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph intercepted a pass during minicamp, once again showing his knack for getting his hands on the football. As Joseph enters his second year in the league, he is expected to secure a starting role in the Lions' secondary in the upcoming season. During a drill, Joseph intercepted an awful pass from veteran quarterback Jared Goff and, in a moment of exuberance, celebrated with his teammates before handing the ball to team owner Sheila Hamp.

Kerby Joseph Jameson Williams Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • Joseph intercepted a pass during Wednesday's minicamp practice.
  • He intercepted the pass from veteran quarterback Jared Goff.
  • Joseph's celebration involved handing the intercepted ball to team owner Sheila Hamp.

Kerby Joseph celebrates INT by handing ball to Detroit Lions Big Boss

After securing the interception, Joseph enthusiastically sprinted toward the sideline, where he spotted team owner Sheila Hamp. In an act of celebration, he handed her the intercepted ball, eliciting excitement and camaraderie among his teammates.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line – A Spirited Moment Inspiring Teammates

Joseph's spirited celebration, symbolized by handing the intercepted ball to team owner Sheila Hamp, underscores the positive energy and camaraderie within the Lions' roster. Moments like these have the power to inspire and uplift teammates, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose. Joseph's playful gesture serves as a reminder of the passion and dedication exhibited by the players, instilling confidence and motivation as they prepare for the upcoming season.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Amon-Ra St. Brown says adding DeAndre Hopkins would help Detroit Lions
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Amon-Ra St. Brown says adding DeAndre Hopkins would help Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown spoke to the NFL Network about the Detroit Lions potentially signing WR DeAndre Hopkins.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.